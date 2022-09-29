SOUHTEAST IDAHO — Have you ever had questions about your child’s development? Would you like to learn more about how you can help your children learn, grow and develop? A parent is a child’s first and most influential teacher. In the first few years, children learn more and at a much faster pace than any other time in their life, and by the age of 3, children have learned 75% of all the language skills they will have as adults.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has a free, evidence-based Parents as Teachers home visitation program designed to offer support to parents, provide them with information and help build their children’s intellectual, language, social and physical development from ages birth to the age of 3.

