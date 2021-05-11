POCATELLO — Residents at long-term care facilities are a vulnerable population that has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Once someone in the facility tests positive, residents are required to isolate in their bedroom for 14 days per federal law by the Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services. This can result in negative impacts on their social, mental and physical health.
SIPH will be addressing this problem through the program Hands to Hearts. We are asking the community to write letters to these residents to help them get through this pandemic and remind them that they are not alone. It is our hope that through this we can make a difference in their lives and take step towards a brighter future.
If you are interested in participating in this program, please send your letter for residents to SIPH at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive Pocatello, ID 83201, ATTN: Hands to Hearts.
This program will be ongoing and contains three parts.
Part 1: Hands to Hearts will work with the community to provide letters to residents of long-term care facilities.
Part 2: Hands to Hearts will provide long-term care facility residents with exercises and activities to do in their rooms.
Part 3: Hands to Hearts will provide long-term care facility residents health educational materials about COVID-19 and the vaccine so that they can stay safe and informed.
If you have additional questions, please reach out to Lindsey DeLaMare at 208-589-3344.
It is of the utmost importance that residents during this pandemic keep their social, mental and physical health strong and healthy. This program will address and improve health in all three areas.