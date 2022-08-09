Southeastern Idaho Public Health is adding the two-dose Novavax vaccine to their clinic beginning Aug. 9. Novavax is a protein-based, two-dose series vaccine for adults 18 years and older given three to eight weeks apart. The vaccine uses traditional vaccination methods that have been used for decades and was found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19.

“Having multiple types of vaccines offers more options for the prevention of COVID-19, including the most severe outcomes that can occur such as hospitalization and death,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH director. “The authorization of Novavax offers Southeast Idahoans who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine another option that meets the FDA’s rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.”