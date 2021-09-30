Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — On Saturday, demonstrators will gather outside Pocatello City Hall for a peaceful Women’s Rights Southeast Idaho event. The national Women’s March organization issued a call to action for raising awareness for women’s reproductive justice, choice and autonomy over their health and their bodies. In response, the Rev. Jenny Peek (minister, Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship) received wholehearted approval from the congregation’s board of directors to organize a local event. The church is known for its progressive, inclusive values and for prioritizing social justice.
Pocatello People of Color United, a local grassroots organization that led the community in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, collaborated with Rev. Jenny for this weekend’s event. Participants are encouraged to gather outside City Hall, 911 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, with signs. Some supplies will be available for making signs on site. Then the demonstrators will line Yellowstone Avenue to show support for women’s rights. The local League of Women Voters will be available as well to register people to vote.
This is a nonpartisan event for all people concerned about the freedom and rights of women.
