POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League will be holding their championship games in the Idaho State University Holt Arena Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Come see some of the most exciting football in Southeast Idaho. All-day admission charge of $6 for adults, $5 for kids aged 5-18, and seniors 64 and older. Come see our youth play football.
Sixth-grade games
— National Championship (A) 10 a.m.: Southeast Blackfoot Jets vs. West Highland Bengals.
Story continues below video
— American Championship (B) 11:45 a.m.: Soda Springs Cardinals vs. Malad Dragons.
Seventh-grade games
— American Championship (B) 1:30 p.m.: East Highland Seahawks vs. West Highland Buccaneers.
— National Championship (A) 3:30 p.m.: Southeast Blackfoot Broncos vs. South Pocatello/Century Steelers.
Eighth-grade games
— American Championship (B) 5:30 p.m.: East Highland Cowboys vs. Southeast Blackfoot Broncos.
— National Championship (A) 7:30 p.m.: Snake River Panthers vs. West Highland 49ers.
The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League had over 1,400 players participate from fifth through eighth grade. Our league consists of players from Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Grace, Inkom, Malad, Marsh Valley, McCammon, Pocatello, Rockland, Snake River, Soda Springs and Westside.
Our program has been in existence since 1968. We are one of the largest youth programs in the Northwest. We have been an active chapter with the National Youth Sports Coaches Association and a member of the USA Football program. We have approximately 350 coaches, 18 board of directors and 12 field commissioners. Everyone is a volunteer in our organization.
We also have a very active partnership with Portneuf Medical Center, PMC Sports Medicine Institute and Bingham Memorial Hospital, who has provided outstanding on-field medical services for our league for several years.
The Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is a non-profit organization, self-funded through player registration fees and donations. It is the continued support from the community that keeps our program operating and growing in such a successful manner.
If you have any questions regarding the Southeast Idaho Youth Football League, please go to our website www.southeastidahoyouthfootball.com for more information about the League.
