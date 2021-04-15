POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Youth Football League is now accepting registration forms for the upcoming 2021 football season. Registration is for players who will be in the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grades in the fall (2021-2022 school year). Teams fill quickly, so don't wait. Forms are available at www.southeastidahoyouthfootball.com.
The registration cost is $140. Go to our website for more information. Register online today, or you can mail your registration form to the League at P.O. Box 1303, Pocatello, ID 83204.
Adult volunteer coaches are also needed. If you are interested in coaching, please complete our coaches application. Print the application from our website and mail it to the League.
All volunteer coaches are subject to a background check.