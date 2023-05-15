SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Southeastern Idaho is one of the most seismically active areas of the state. Idaho’s Office of Emergency Management wants to determine which buildings are most at risk to earthquakes in Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, IOEM and its contractors have worked with Boise State University’s Hazard and Climate Resilience Institute to support this project. BSU students and faculty will begin fieldwork to assess the outsides of commercial buildings in May and June. Each county made a list of structures to assess for risk during earthquake events; they named more than 120 buildings in all. Private homes and previously assessed state buildings and schools are not a part of this project. All buildings were chosen by county leaders in each community. They all meet the project criteria.

