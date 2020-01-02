POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be meeting for a luncheon at noon Wednesday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The cost of the lunch is $12.
The group will be hearing a presentation by Russell Davies on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder veterans programs.
Membership to the organization is $25 per year; all are welcome to join. If you have questions, call Roger Wheeler at 208-237-5010 or Judy Liday at 208-317-6664.