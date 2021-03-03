POCATELLO — Are you an energetic, giving person who would like to lead Project Linus?
The Southeast Idaho Chapter of Project Linus is a non-religious, non-political group whose purpose is to do a simple act of kindness for children who are at risk or in crisis by giving them blankets they can call their own. New blankets and quilts are made for children ages birth through 19 and are distributed through 15 local agencies. This year we have given out over 250 blankets in our area.
Our group meets at the Mountain Valley Baptist Church (the former First Presbyterian Church) on the corner of 7th and Lewis on the first Tuesday of the month from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
As time has gone by, the current leadership is facing family and personal health issues. We would like to mentor a new leader in the next month or two. If you are this person, please contact Joyce Weaver at 208-478-2170.