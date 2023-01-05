SOUTHRAST IDAHO — Idaho nonprofits got a big boost this holiday season thanks to the 12th annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The 2022 campaign raised nearly $2.7 million over 20 days, benefiting 90 Idaho nonprofits. The money will help organizations throughout the state that provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need.
In Southeast Idaho, 25 nonprofits raised $412,217 during the campaign. Aid For Friends Inc. raised $63,075, the most in the region. NeighborWorks Pocatello, with $53,616, and Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, with $46,350, rounded out the top three in the region.
The campaign, organized by the Home Partnership Foundation and Idaho Housing and Finance Association, has raised $12.2 million since its inception in 2011.
“Thousands of donations to this year’s Avenues for Hope campaign will help our state’s network of housing support and shelter organizations address the critical needs of Idahoans all across the state," said Gerald M. Hunter, president of Idaho Housing and Finance. “A heartfelt thank you to all of our generous donors and sponsors who have helped make a difference this year.”
Though the 2022 campaign is over, donations can still be made to support housing needs by visiting the Home Partnership Foundation’s website at https://bit.ly/3ZfJ5wo.
Southeast Idaho fundraising totals:
Aid for Friends Inc., $63,075; Bannock Youth Foundation, $1,050; Bridges, $9,200; Cassia County Joint School District No. 151, $7,100; CLUB Inc., $4,060; Community Resource Center of Teton Valley, $22,360; Everybody House, $7,570; Family Services Alliance of SE Idaho, $13,778; Gateway Habitat for Humanity Pocatello, $8,230; Habitat for Humanity Idaho Falls area, $30,250; Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, $46,350; Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, $32,300; Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center, $13,200; Minikoka School District 331, $4,500; NeighborWorks Pocatello, $53,616; Oneida Crisis Center, $6,300; Promise Ridge, $13,928; South Central Community Action Partnership, $1,200; Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc., $2,500; The Mahoney House, $12,475; The Salvation Army Pocatello, $1,100; Twin Falls Optimist Youth House, $10,100; Twin Falls School District, $3,500; Valley House Homeless Shelter, $16,125; Valley Mission, $25,300; Voices Against Violence, $500; White Pine Charter Schools, $2,550
— Silver: Academy Mortgage, Idaho Central Credit Union, Key Bank, Magellan Healthcare, Stifel, The Pacific Companies.
— Bronze: Barclays, Boise Housing Corporation, Bonial & Associates, P.C., Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, First Interstate Bank, Hawley Troxell, IL Group | OSC Insurance Services, Idaho National Laboratory, Mountain West Bank, Northwest Integrity Housing Company, Pacific Source Health Plans, Saint Alphonsus, Skinner Fawcett LLP, Thomas Development Company, Washington Trust Bank.
— Friends: The Bank of Commerce, Citizens Community Bank, Eide Bailly, Essent, Evergreen Home Loans, First American Mortgage Solutions, Gerald M. Hunter, Intermountain Gas Company, P1FCU, TAO Idaho, TitleOne, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Valbridge Property Advisors, WaFd Bank, Westcor Land Title Insurance Company.
