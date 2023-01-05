SOUTHRAST IDAHO — Idaho nonprofits got a big boost this holiday season thanks to the 12th annual Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge. The 2022 campaign raised nearly $2.7 million over 20 days, benefiting 90 Idaho nonprofits. The money will help organizations throughout the state that provide critical housing and supportive services to Idahoans in need.

In Southeast Idaho, 25 nonprofits raised $412,217 during the campaign. Aid For Friends Inc. raised $63,075, the most in the region. NeighborWorks Pocatello, with $53,616, and Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, with $46,350, rounded out the top three in the region.

