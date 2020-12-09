POCATELLO — The Southeast Idaho MATHCOUNTS Chapter announced today it received a grant for $5,000 from Bayer Fund, which will be used to help with the 2021 Virtual Chapter Competitions that will be held online in February.
“The structure of the 2020-2021 MATHCOUNTS Competition was adapted in response to the pandemic. While the competition will look very different, it has given the Southeast Idaho Chapter the opportunity to reach more students in rural areas. Bayer’s generous grant will allow us to recognize middle school students in our communities who excel at math and encourage them (to) pursue math-oriented careers.”, said Krystal Chanda, the coordinator of the local chapter.
This grant will not only provide support to the organization but also the community they serve by allowing them to host a virtual MATHCOUNTS Competition, which is a one of a kind competition that recognizes students for excelling at math.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges, such as food insecurity, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education, and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
In 2019 Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
To learn more about MATHCOUNTS, visit mathcounts.org.
To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.