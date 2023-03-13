POCATELLO — The status of bird diversity and abundance at three Southeast Idaho birding hotspots will be the focus of a presentation by Austin Young at the Portneuf Valley Audubon Society’s meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Marshall Public Library Community Room, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.

“For decades, Intermountain West birders have recognized Eastern Idaho as a landbird migrant hotspot,” said Young, who is a biological sciences Master’s student at Idaho State University. “Record bird diversity and abundance in comparison to the rest of the state has been well documented.”

