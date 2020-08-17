POCATELLO — Pocatello’s South Valley Road will be closed Wednesday for a little preventative maintenance.
From noon to 4 p.m., city of Pocatello Street Operations Department crews will close the road to apply a fog seal treatment to the road surface, and motorists are asked to use an alternate route. Staff will also be placing message boards to inform motorists of the planned road work. Fog sealing is an asphalt emulsion that’s sprayed over an existing road that helps extend the life of the pavement. The product protects the road from weathering, seals small cracks and prevents water from penetrating the road.
“Fog sealing is one of the many tools we utilize to maintain our city roads,” said Tom Kirkman, deputy public works director. “It is a proactive approach to put the right treatment on the road at the right time.”
Due to unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather, the project may be delayed.
For more information on the city of Pocatello Street Operations Department, visit pocatello.us/street or like the department’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloStreet.