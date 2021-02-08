Winter’s nearing its end (although some of us think we might have missed it), and we look to the first holiday of the New Year, a day of celebrating LOVE that takes place in nearly every country in the world.
Now, lest anyone thinks that this is just a day for giving “someone special” a bouquet of flowers, perhaps some chocolates, and a greeting card, let’s look at the expenditures for this popular cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love.
Worldwide estimates for this current year by CNBC (Consumer News and Business Channel) reflect total spending for this holiday to reach a whopping 27.4 billion dollars, up 32 percent from last year.
In Italy, the cash registers are expected to ring out at an unbelievable $855 per person.
These incredible expenditures aside, the celebration itself has a dark beginning.
In the Middle Ages, Valentine was a popular name. There are at least two clerics recognized as St. Valentines, one of whom was beheaded by order of Claudius, Emperor of Rome in 270 A.D. This priest would not deny Jesus as the Christ and was brought to his end for that crime, as well as for performing the wedding of Christian couples. Sad tale indeed.
Fast forward into the Renaissance when February 14 became the date that at least one of these priests was honored as the patron saint of lovers.
We find it interesting that the “celebration of love” began as it did centuries ago and has evolved into what it is today – only behind Christmas and Mother’s/Father’s Day in money spent on the event.
Now, as most of us learned in school, there are several kinds of love, including:
· Philia -- representing the love of friends and neighbors – and yes, that’s where the city of Philadelphia got its name -- City of Brotherly Love
· Then there’s Eros -- or romantic love
· And Agape -- meaning unconditional love, often referred to as “Godlike love” -- the highest level of this feeling that extends to all human beings everywhere and in all circumstances.
Thinking back for a moment on the emotion of romantic love and the expenditures mentioned early on, for some couples a simple card and a hug and kiss are all that is needed to express a deep and abiding love. It is Russell M. Nelson, 96-year-old President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who is said to ask his wife each morning: “What loving thing can I do for you today?”
For most devoted couples, this kind of thoughtful question or similar phrase is worth more than any amount of expensive dinner dates and/or a plethora of extravagant gifts. That is not to say, of course, that a special gift isn’t deeply appreciated.
Did you know, by the way, that a carefully tended bouquet of flowers can brighten the home for a week or more, and you don’t have to break the bank.
As a quick aside, back in the 1700s in our own family tree, lived an ancestor named Valentine – Valentine Shaffer. He was not, however, canonized, as was at least one of the Valentines during the first few centuries following the death of Christ.
Most importantly, as we think about Valentine’s Day, no thoughts of the concept of love would be complete for Christians without the acknowledgement of the greatest act of love ever performed — that which transpired in the meridian of time in a Garden outside the walls of Jerusalem. It was here that Jesus Christ willingly offered himself as the Lamb of God – the sacrificial Lamb who took upon himself the sins of the world. It has been said that in so doing, he performed the ‘single greatest act of love in recorded history.’
Not long before that incomprehensible sacrifice was made, Jesus said: “A new commandment I give unto you, that ye love one another even as I have loved you.” John 13:34 KJV
Paralleling that commandment, Jesus also said: “Thou shalt love the Lord, thy God, with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thy self. Matthew 22:37-39 KJV
Now, as we celebrate Valentine’s Day (a day of LOVE that is mentioned 310 Times in the King James Version of the Bible), we should do our best to be more aware of the love that surrounds us and do our best to love one another as He so dearly loved us.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are member of the Community Counsel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.