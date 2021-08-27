Finally — some good news about getting older!
Once we reach a certain age (different for everyone, but nonetheless something we all do) we become guilty of blaming the aging process for several issues. Graceful or not, aging, as a rule, hurts. Not just physically, but mentally as our cognition has always been assumed to decline.
Research from Georgetown University Medical Center is showing this is not necessarily the case.
In a study published in Nature Human Behavior this month, researchers showed that two key brain functions that allow us to attend to new information and focus on what is important in each situation can improve with aging. The components they studied are the brain networks involved in alerting, orienting and executive inhibition.
Alerting is the state of enhanced vigilance and preparedness in response to a situation, such as walking into a dimly lit room. Orienting involves the brain shifting resources to a particular location or space, such as unexpected movement in the dimly lit room. Executive inhibition allows you to focus on what is happening and removing distractions. In our room example, this would allow focus on movement upon entry into the room and ignoring the nice picture on the wall.
This study showed only alerting abilities decline with age, while the other two improve with aging. Knowing this is of great value, as each network relies on different areas of the brain and several different neurochemicals. If we could deliberately improve these areas with different activities, it could protect the brain from the aging decline and cognitive disorders.
The authors suggested future studies to learn how to do this, but as I read the study, I could not help but think of the connection between movement and the brain. Purposeful challenging movement involving balancing, for example, such as hopping on one foot or doing crunches on an exercise ball is bound to stimulate the brain in these very areas.
I encourage you to think of ways to challenge your body and brain with movement. Consider hiring a personal trainer or seeing a physical therapist to help design a program for you. No matter your age or age-related issues, do not let your body or brain decline.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.