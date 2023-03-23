POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will be offering free lead screenings for soil and well water testing at the upcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Caldwell Park, 700 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello.

— Soil testing: Learn what you can do to protect your family from the dangers of lead. Sample bags with instructions are available at Marshall Public Library, City Hall and local grade schools. Or a person can bring their own 1-quart freezer bag containing soil from their garden/play area to the EnviroFair between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

