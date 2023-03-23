POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will be offering free lead screenings for soil and well water testing at the upcoming Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at Caldwell Park, 700 E. Lewis St. in Pocatello.
— Soil testing: Learn what you can do to protect your family from the dangers of lead. Sample bags with instructions are available at Marshall Public Library, City Hall and local grade schools. Or a person can bring their own 1-quart freezer bag containing soil from their garden/play area to the EnviroFair between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
— Well water testing: Get peace of mind and ensure the safety of your drinking water by taking advantage of free well water testing for private well owners. Don't risk the health of your family and pets by consuming contaminated water. To get your well water tested, use a clean 24-ounce plastic bottle to retrieve a sample, then bring the water sample to the EnviroFair to learn more about your water supply.
To get your soil and well water tested, visit the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare booth at the EnviroFair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more, visit envirofair.org/soil-water-testing/ or contact Drew Riemersma, environmental technician, at 208-234-6519.
This year’s EnviroFair will take place on Earth Day, April 22. At the EnviroFair, attendees can learn ways to help improve the environment at work, home, and school, and connect with community members and organizations who are working to make the Portneuf Valley a wonderful place to live.
There are still a few vendor spaces left for this year’s fair. If you are interested in being a part of the 2023 event, please visit envirofair.org/booths or contact Riemersma at 208-234-6519 for a booth by April 8. Volunteers are also needed. Please contact Jennifer Flynn at 208-234-6189 if you are interested in volunteering or visit envirofair.org/volunteers to sign up today.
Caldwell Park is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.