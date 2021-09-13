Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — A software change is leading to some big energy savings at Pocatello Regional Airport.
Recently, the airport upgraded its heating, ventilation and air conditioning control system software to Alerton’s Compass building technology system. The new software has optimum start/stop capabilities, meaning the software analyzes indoor and outdoor temperatures and other factors, such as how fast the building cools down and heats up. From there, the system determines the best time to either turn the system on or shut it off.
“The new system will allow us to better control the comfort of our terminal building while recognizing energy savings in the off-peak hours,” said Alan Evans, Pocatello Regional Airport manager. “The switch will help us save money in both energy and maintenance costs.”
The software is estimated to save nearly 36,544 kilowatt-hours annually or the equivalent yearly energy use of three homes.
Story continues below video
The total cost of the project was $9,920. Thanks to a $9,850 incentive from Idaho Power, the airport only had to pay $70 for the switch.
“Thank you to Idaho Power for making the process easy and helping us become better stewards of our energy consumption,” Evans said. “This upgrade will benefit Pocatello Regional Airport for many years to come.”
In 2019, Pocatello Regional Airport utilized Idaho Power’s incentive program to change out lights in the terminal and maintenance shop for energy-efficient LED lighting. The program has also helped fund light swaps at the Marshall Public Library, City Hall and Community Recreation Center.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.