BINGHAM COUNTY —This press release is dealing with the soft opening of the Bingham County Courthouse. Effective May 18 the Bingham County Courthouse will be open to the public without an appointment. However, there will be some changes. The command rig will be parked at the front doors and everyone coming into the courthouse will need to check-in at the command rig. We will be checking everyone in and are going to try and limit the amount of people who are coming into the courthouse.
For driver’s license, we will allow two people at the counter, two people waiting in the office and six people waiting in the hallway. If there are more than that, we will take your phone number down and ask you to wait in your car until you are called. Masks will not be required, but if you want one we ask that you bring one, but if you cannot find one we have them available. Driver’s license will be closed during lunch because we have not hired our part-timer yet due to COVID-19. You can still go online and renew your driver’s license if you want.
For vehicle registrations, we will allow three in the office with six waiting to go in. The rest will need to wait outside or in your cars and security will call you. Remember you can renew your registration online.
For the courts, you will be required to check in with security, and they are requiring a mask to appear in court. We will have computers available at the command trailer if you want to Zoom your appearance.
For the clerk’s office, they will not be issuing passports at this time, but everything else will be open. They will allow two people in the office, with two waiting in chairs in the hall.
For the treasurer’s office, they will allow two in the office and two waiting outside. If you want to drop your payment in the dropbox outside the courthouse, it gets checked a couple of times per day.
For concealed weapons permits and fingerprints, we will try and serve as many people as we can. With a photo needed, people will need to go to driver’s license to get this done. We will get you in there as soon as we can in between driver’s licenses. Sherriff Craig T. Rowland will be working in the office to try and get as many people through as we can. Every office will have a radio to contact security to get the next group of people in.
Please be patient with every office, as we are as ready as you are to get opened back up and back to normal.