NEOMED_Match_Day_3

College of Medicine interim dean Eugene Mowad, M.D., congratulates students from the Class of 2023 on-stage following the announcement of their residency matches. 

 Chris Smanto

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio — Levi Franson was among the 141 Northeast Ohio Medical University College of Medicine students to learn their medical residency match during a celebration for National Residency Match Day, held March 17, in the NEW Center Ballroom.

Franson learned they will be serving an Emergency Medicine residency at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.