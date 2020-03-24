SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Social distancing remains one of the best weapons we have to slow the silent spread of COVID-19, giving everyone more time to prepare and protect themselves. Many assume we can protect ourselves against COVID-19 just by avoiding those with symptoms, such as sneezing, coughing and running a high fever.
Current research indicates that only avoiding people who have COVID-19 symptoms will not curb the COVID-19 pandemic, because people not showing typical symptoms can still shed the virus and infect others. What we need most right now to slow the spread of the virus is social distancing. Social distancing includes:
— Keeping 6 feet of distance between you and others.
— Stay at home as much as possible. Only go out for critical needs like groceries and medicines.
— Avoid gatherings 10 or more people.
— Avoid shaking hands or giving hugs.
These measures may be our best hope to slow the spread of COVID-19. The National Institute of Health funded research published in the journal Science indicated that for every confirmed case of COVID-19 there are likely five to 10 people with undetected infections. It also found that after China established travel restrictions and social distancing, the spread of COVID-19 slowed considerably.
Healthy people might argue they shouldn’t be constrained by social distancing. However, research demonstrates that we can unknowingly infect others who are at higher risk for severe complications. Social distancing remains one of the best weapons we have to slow the silent spread of the virus, giving everyone more time to prepare and protect themselves.
“Saving lives from COVID-19 requires all of us to take part,” said Maggie Mann, Southeastern Idaho Public Health district director. “Think about your loved ones, parents, grandparents or close friends who are older or who may have chronic conditions. Follow the social distancing recommendations, skip the big gatherings and remember we are all in this together.”
For more information:
— Visit SIPH’s website at siphidaho.org.
— Call SIPH’s COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 208-234-5875.
— Watch SIPH’s district director on Facebook Live, facebook.com/siphidaho, Monday-Friday at 11 a.m.