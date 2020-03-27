If we have children or grandchildren we are responsible for, they are now at home a bit earlier this year than expected. Besides their at-home school assignments, there are activities for learning that involve personal hygiene and can be fun while teaching concepts to keep all of us safe.
Practice the “All Washed Up” activities. Materials needed: Cooking oil, cinnamon, assess to sink to wash hands, teaspoon and tablespoon. Ask for three volunteers who are old enough to be able to wash their hands.
Ask each child to rub 1 tablespoon of cooking oil over their hands until completely coated. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon of cinnamon on hands and rub it around until it’s evenly distributed. The cinnamon represents bacteria.
Each child washes their hands with soap, rubbing briskly for 20 seconds with the following instructions:
Child No. 1 washes hands with cold water and no soap, child No. 2 washes hands with warm water and no soap, and child No. 3 washes hands with warm water and soap.
Ask those observing which method of hand-washing removed most of the “bacteria”? Which method removed the least “bacteria.”
Correct responses are, “If I used only cold water and no soap, very little “bacteria” was removed.”
Ask how warm water, soap and rubbing hands briskly effect the hand-washing results?
To help encourage proper hand-washing at home, post a hand-washing instruction sheet at every sink in your home. Hand-washing signs can be found at www.fightbac.org.
Make sure you have warm running water, regular soap, paper towels and a garbage nearby. Remember hand-washing is our first defense against bacteria, viruses and foodborne pathogens.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at (208)785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.