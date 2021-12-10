I’ve worked with thousands of individuals between 5 and 25 years old throughout my decade of coaching and I can tell you a very common problem with the youth of this world is self-confidence and belief in their worth. I have experience working with extremely overweight and very fit individuals with body dysmorphia, low self-esteem and eating disorders. As the coach/athlete relationship builds, a majority of these individuals link these emotions to their parents.
I know that most parents out there have the best intentions in mind, but repeatedly telling your kids that they need to lose weight or change their body in any manner tends to be unhealthy and turns into severe problems down the road. I’ll leave this paragraph with the observation that I would honestly say over 80 percent of the athletes we start working with struggle with body image and self-esteem. We can do better.
Consider this
Youth athletes and children come in many different shapes and sizes — with none of them being identical to their peers. Not to mention the maturity levels physically and mentally can be vastly different depending on genetics and many other factors.
Repeatedly asking your kid to look different because you have conceived an idea of what they “should” look like is a massive mistake. If you are helping promote them to live a healthy lifestyle at home they look just like they “should” at that moment, which we will dive deeper into.
What doesn't help:
— Focusing on the negative.
— Putting them on a diet
— Telling them they need to lose/gain weight
— Comparing them to their peers
— Talking about how much they are eating and commenting on weight gain.
— Saying no to all treats.
— Penalizing them with extra physical fitness as a “solution” or making them wear fitness trackers.
— Being a terrible example…..
What does help:
— Focusing on the positive.
— Prioritize preparing healthy whole foods for the family and teach them why it’s important
— Promoting water intake/sleep
— Stop drinking and supplying soda and other carb-loaded drinks at home.
— Spending time with them doing physical activities.
— Leading by example.
My challenge to you
Stop telling and start doing! Odds are your child learned their habits from you, and you can influence them to change by leading from the front. Consider making a lifestyle change in your own life to not only improve your health but engage your children in a healthier lifestyle.
By committing to this type of lifestyle you are creating the opportunity for your children to fall in love with physical activity, themselves and what they are capable of.
If you’re going to be strict on anything the best bang for your buck is sleep! Take away the cell phones and be consistent on bedtimes. Your child needs the right amount of sleep to be healthy. If your child isn’t well-rested, it’s more difficult for them to eat right and exercise. Sleep allows your child’s body to rest and reset each day — and yours.
One of the main missions of HansenAthletics is to teach the youth to love working on themselves physically and mentally and how it can carry over to their performance in sport and life.
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, he is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations, and accountability. Forever a student he is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through HansenAthletics online coaching platform. He can be reached at 208-569-1533 or Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com.