This month is heart health month. Our awesome local hospital is offering some great deals on cholesterol screening, electrocardiograms (a view of the electrical activity of the heart) and calcium scoring (a scan of the heart that looks at plaque in the arteries).
While this is all essential and great information, what are you going to do with it?
I teach all the resident physicians, medical students, patients and providers I work with — why order a test if it does not change your intervention or what you do with the results? Like this virus everyone is testing for — what are you going to do if the test is positive? Knowing about it does not change outcomes. Doing something about it is what changes outcomes.
So, you do all the great testing offered. Then what? You find you are at high risk for heart disease. Then what? Maybe you see a doctor and they prescribe drugs for you that you hope will prevent heart disease. Then what? The studies are very scant, possibly questionable and not likely applicable in your case.
A study in 2009 showed that over one-half of people with normal cholesterol showed up in the emergency room having a heart attack. So obviously testing alone does not work, as we would hope 100 percent of people who showed up with a heart attack in the emergency room had horrible cholesterol. Knowing and treating numbers does not work.
These tests are only important IF you are planning to do something with them. One thought that is not brought up when considering screening is what do people do when all the testing is normal? Is that not a free ticket to do what you want or keep doing what you are doing? Does that give you a free pass to not worry about heart disease? I think it does. Nothing can be more dangerous than not being aware of potential danger. Walking through the woods of Island Park without bear spray is not only unwise, but it also borders on stupid.
I highly encourage everyone to get these great tests, but also have a plan to do something with the results. Talk to your doctor about real prevention and intervention, not just treating numbers.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.