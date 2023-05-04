Harlee David

Harlee David was awarded a $500 scholarship savings account by Zions Bank Blackfoot Branch Manager Troy Eppich.

 Photo courtesy of Zions Bank

BLACKFOOT — Getting good grades means money in the bank for Snake River High School student Harlee David. She won the regional drawing for a $500 scholarship savings account from Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program. David received the surprise news about the scholarship from Zions Bank employees during a recent presentation at Snake River High School.

 

