BLACKFOOT — Getting good grades means money in the bank for Snake River High School student Harlee David. She won the regional drawing for a $500 scholarship savings account from Zions Bank’s Pays for A’s program. David received the surprise news about the scholarship from Zions Bank employees during a recent presentation at Snake River High School.
Pays for A’s rewards local students for scholastic success. David was entered into the drawing by bringing her report card to Zions Bank and was paid for every “A” she received.
“Working hard in school pays off in so many ways, and we’re pleased to recognize Harlee for her efforts through the Pays for A’s program,” said Troy Eppich, manager of Zions Bank’s Blackfoot Branch.
Over the past 20 years, Pays for A’s has rewarded thousands of students across Idaho and Utah for working hard in school. Middle school, junior high, and high school students, ages 12 to 18, can participate by bringing their most current term-end report card into any Zions Bank location.
They’ll receive $1 per “A” deposited into their savings account, or 50 cents per “A” if they opt for cash. Students do not need a Zions Bank account to participate.
For each “A” on their report cards, students are also entered into a drawing to win one of 18 twice-yearly regional scholarships, each worth $500, and one grand prize drawing in each state.
