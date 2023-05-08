BLACKFOOT — Snake River High School will host its annual Senior Awards Banquet and Distinguished Alumni Recognition 6 p.m. May 15 at the SRHS cafeteria, 922 ID-39 in Blackfoot. Dinner will be served free of charge for invited guests.

The banquet recognizes SRHS senior scholarship recipients. Gale and Becky Lim will also be recognized as the SRHS 2023 distinguished alumni. 

