BLACKFOOT — The free health fair is Jan. 30 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Snake River High School.
Idaho State University health professions students will provide the services, including screenings for blood glucose levels, oral health, vision, hearing and blood pressure. The faculty will supervise the student clinicians.
This event is targeted toward Spanish speakers, but the whole community is invited and no one will be turned away. Students from a dual-enrollment Spanish for the Health Professions course are gaining first-hand experience before they participate in a workshop at the end of the school year that helps them qualify to be interpreters.
“The free health fair has been a wonderful four years of collaboration between Snake River High School and Idaho State University,” said Jackie Alverez, the Snake River High School Spanish teacher for the course. “I expect this, the fifth year, to be the best of all. Students and community members alike have benefitted from this collaboration.”
ISU Physician Assistant Program Director Paula Phelps and Spanish for the Health Professions Director Helen Cathleen Tarp received a federal grant to bring the dual enrollment course to Snake River High School as a way to create a pipeline to the health professions for Latino students.
“I’m so grateful to Dr. Helen Cathleen Tarp and Paula Phelps for inviting me to join them in providing opportunities to our students via this federal grant,” Alvarez said.
For more information, contact Valentin Garcia at garcvale@isu.edu.