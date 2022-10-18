The Snake River Alliance would like to welcome attendees to the first in a series of nuclear fuel chain lectures. The event is Thursday from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and will take place virtually. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3VGA9hQ.

We are honored to have as our special guest, Leona Morgan (Diné). Morgan is an anti-nuclear activist and community organizer from the Navajo Nation and has been fighting nuclear colonialism since 2007. She has spoken around the country and internationally about the devastating impacts of uranium mining and nuclear colonialism on Indigenous peoples and how, to this day, it affects the water, air, land and health of communities.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.