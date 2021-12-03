With our youth athlete’s training, we make it a priority to develop the different types of muscle action within the movement. As a refresher, there are three different actions a muscle can perform. Eccentric, isometric and concentric. Eccentric is the lowering or lengthening portion of a movement, Isometric is when you match the exact effort to the load and hold a position of tension, and concentric is raising or shortening of the muscle or the “lifting” action.
Oftentimes we find that athletes and coaches spend too much time focusing solely on the concentric portion of training which leaves gaps in the potential of the athlete and disregards the strength needed to best avoid injury. Again and again, we find that implementing Isometric and Eccentric work with novice athletes and lifters stimulates accelerated adaptation within multiple aspects of development.
First and foremost, neuromuscular efficiency. Think the brain learning to coordinate with the body through ranges of motion under load. It’s fairly easy for a trained eye to see which athletes are naturally ahead when it comes to their mind-muscle connection, but an easy way to test at home is to have your athlete lay on their back with their legs straight up from their hips and arms directly up from their shoulders. Ask them to lower their limbs slowly first on opposite sides and then the same sides. If there is a delay or they struggle with this movement odds are they struggle with running and jumping efficiently.
Secondly, the improvement of the amortization phase or ability to transfer from an eccentric to a concentric (think lowering action of a muscle and then the firing or extension) with a specific example being the lowering into a squat and then how efficiently and quickly the athlete can reverse the load and stand it back up! The quicker they can do this under larger loads will directly lead to the ability to run faster and jump higher!
Important note. Make sure the athlete is staying TIGHT and CONNECTED through the movement and focus on finding the depth and position that is the most challenging for the athlete to hold. This will be different based on the individual.
Parents, coaches and athletes can start using these principles to improve their performance in sport and life. If you would like one of our coaches to walk you or your athlete through different ways to test and implement reach out via the information below.
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, he is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations, and accountability. Forever a student he is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through HansenAthletics online coaching platform. He can be reached at 208-569-1533 or Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com.