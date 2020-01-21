POCATELLO — The Sixth District Bar Association, in association with the Idaho State Bar Association, is pleased to announce that the 2020 Citizens Law Academy will soon be underway. The Academy is set to commence on April 7 and runs through May 19. Sessions will be held starting at 6 p.m. on April 7 and will continue every Tuesday evening through May 19. Most, if not all, of the presentations will take place on the third floor of the Bannock County Courthouse in one of the district courtrooms. The United States Courthouse may also be used from time to time.
The academy offers basic legal education in many areas of the law, including criminal procedure, family law, civil tort claims, juvenile justice, wills and estates, bankruptcy, alternative dispute resolution and more. Presenters will include attorneys and judges from across East Idaho.
There is no cost to participate, but those wishing to attend must complete a short written application. To have an application sent you, please contact Lisa Tolle or Jennifer Mariani at the Federal Defenders of Idaho at lisa_tolle@fd.org Or jennifer_mariani@fd.org or by phone at 208-478-2046. Applications will be mailed or emailed to you, depending on your preference, and are due by March 25. Space is limited to just 30 participants, so reserve your place in this free, educational community program as soon as possible.