POCATELLO — Join us Black Friday and Small Business Saturday for the return of the local favorite Crafts and Drafts, a holiday market at Portneuf Valley Brewing in Pocatello.

"Crafts and Drafts is a great way for people to find that unique gift and we are thrilled to be back for our sixth annual show," said event organizer Nikki Bunzow of Bunzow Glass Co. "This year we have 18 local artisans who will be on site for two days, offering everything from jewelry, woodworking and pottery to wall art, local honey and hand-made mittens. You can drink a beer and spread some cheer!"

