Area V Agency on Aging will host a free Chronic Disease Self-Management Class starting April 22.
The classes are 2.5 hours, once a week, for six weeks. The small group workshops include people with chronic disease and their caregivers.
There will be two separate classes held via Zoom starting April 22, the first from 2:30 to 5 p.m. and the second from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
If you would like to enroll, or if you have questions, contact Gina or Laurie at 208-233-4032. Please specify which class time you would like to attend.