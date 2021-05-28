Southeastern Idaho Public Health will be offering free HIV and syphilis testing to at-risk individuals throughout the month of June in all their county locations.
Testing only takes a few minutes and you can get results before you leave. Visit siphidaho.org to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available. There is only one way to know — get tested!
If you have ever had sex without a condom or injected drugs, you could have been exposed. Most people have some risk, call 208-233-9080 to find out if it’s recommended for you to get tested.
For more information about HIV and syphilis, contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at 208-233-9080 or visit www.siphdidaho.org.