Southeastern Idaho Public Health is pleased to announce that a Families Talking Together session will be held virtually, by a trained health educator March 7 from 6 to 8 p.m., March 10 from 9 to 11 a.m. and March 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. Parents are encouraged to register for one session that will work best for their schedule.

Families Talking Together is a family-based program designed to support effective parent-adolescent communication in order to delay the onset of sexual activity among adolescents. FTT is for parents with children in middle school and is designed to give parents the tools they need to begin and continue conversations about sexuality, teen pregnancy and other sensitive issues. Topics covered during FTT include tips and strategies for starting the conversation with pre-teens and reviewing the importance of communication, monitoring and supervision, and quality of parent-teen relationship.

