ROBERTS — On Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Roberts, on Interstate-15 at milepost 130.
David S. Ruckdaschel, 50, of Butte, Montana, was driving southbound on I-15 near milepost 130 in a 2018 Mazda 6. Ruckdaschel drove off the roadway into the median. He lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle came to rest on its top. Ruckdaschel was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.
Justin Ruckdaschel, 29, of Elko, Nevada, was also in the vehicle and is a person of interest. If anyone comes in contact with Justin Ruckdaschel, contact Idaho State Police dispatch at 208-528-3408.
Neither occupant was wearing seatbelts.
The southbound lanes on I-15 were both closed for approximately 3.5 hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted on scene by the Idaho Falls Police Department K9 team, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Roberts Quick Response Unit.