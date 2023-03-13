IDAHO FALLS — The singer Bryan Bielanski is scheduled to perform 7 p.m. April 18 at The Heart Events, 1501 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls.

On his website, Bielanski's music is described as "if The Beatles and Nirvana had a kid together."

