POCATELLO — The Executive Challenge — Hike to Mount Borah is well on its way and the executives are doing fabulous. Last week, 12 local executives began their journey to match the steps it would take to reach the peak of Mount Borah from Pocatello.
This distance is 142 miles, which comes to roughly 10,000 steps per day. So far, the executives have walked about 43 miles. April is going to be an active month for these executives, but it is nothing they can’t handle.
Being physically fit plays a large role in living a healthy life. Exercising for just 30 minutes a day for five days a week meets the enters for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of 150 minutes total of physical activity in a week. Regular exercise and an active lifestyle result in major health benefits, including weight control, reduced risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure and improved heart health.
Ten thousand steps per day can be a gateway to regular physical activity for everyone, including the executives in our challenge. Cheer for your favorite executive on Facebook @portneufhealthtrust, and see them progress on the MoveSpring app. Anyone can join MoveSpring and our numerous challenges by using our organization code "simplyhealth."
Let’s get moving together.