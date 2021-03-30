POCATELLO — The Executive Challenge — Hike to Mount Borah is a physical activity-based competition between twelve local executives aiming to walk 142 miles (10,000 steps per day) for the month of April. These well-known executives will be paving the way for the rest of the community to live a healthier lifestyle.
On Thursday the challenge will begin. The executives will be using Simply Health’s user-friendly app, MoveSpring. The executives will be virtually hiking to the peak of Mount Borah. The finalists that reach the goal of 142 miles (10,000 steps per day) by challenge end will have $1,000 contributed to the Idaho State University family residency program in their name from Portneuf Health Trust. Updates and results will be posted in the Journal and on Portneuf Health Trust’s Facebook and Instagram pages @portneufhealthtrust. Good luck to all the executives.
The executive competitors include:
— Brian Blad, city of Pocatello, mayor.
— Matt Hunter, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, president and CEO.
— Jordan Herget, Portneuf Medical Center, CEO.
— Shaun Menchaca, Portneuf Health Trust, president and CEO.
— Mindy Benedetti, Health West Inc., CEO.
— Todd Argall, Farm Bureau, CEO.
— Kevin Satterlee, ISU, president.
— Pauline Thiros, ISU, athletic director.
— Kevin Bailey, United Way, CEO.
— MiaCate Kennedy, Bannock Development Corporation, CEO.
— Kent Oram, Idaho Central Credit Union, CEO.
— Roger Schei, Pocatello Police Department, police chief.