POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is adding five honorary citizens to its ranks.
Mayor Brian Blad will proclaim Dick Fosbury, Andre Philips, Stacy Dragila, Willie Banks and Tyson Gunter as honorary citizens of the Gate City at the Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends. The proclamation recognizes the group “for their continued involvement in Simplot Games and their dedication to supporting High School athletes and their dreams of also becoming Olympians.”
“It is incredible that these Olympic athletes choose to support the Simplot Games year after year,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “The encouragement and advice they give to participants means so much. It is a privilege for me to recognize their contributions by giving them honorary citizenship in Pocatello.”
The 42nd annual Simplot Games get underway Thursday at 4:15 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at Holt Arena.