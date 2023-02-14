POCATELLO — Tickets are available for the Simplot Games’ Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends featuring Ryan Crouser. The event will take place on Friday at 7 a.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall.
The annual event will feature Ryan Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic shot put gold medalist. Crouser is the current world- and Olympic record holder and an alumnus of Simplot Games, where he set the national high school indoor shot put record in 2011.
Crouser, born in Portland, Oregon, appeared to be destined for throwing greatness from a young age. His father and uncle were accomplished throwers; Crouser’s father was his coach throughout his high school years. While in high school, Crouser participated in the 2011 Simplot Games, setting the indoor shot put national record with a distance of 77 feet 2.75 inches — a record that stands to this day.
Crouser’s career soared past high school competitions, through collegiate meets and finally he found himself at the top of two Olympic podiums and beat the world record.
While Crouser might have training and the next gold medal on his mind, to the athletes competing at the upcoming Simplot Games, Crouser has one piece of advice: “Enjoy the process, enjoy the moment, and showcase all the hard work that has gone into training. Don’t get too stressed about the performance and learn from these experiences.”
Crouser will speak about his career on Friday at the annual event and take audience questions while attendees enjoy breakfast. Tickets are required for this community event and can be purchased by calling 208-235-5604 or online at the Simplot Games store. Tickets will also be available at the Simplot Games store in the Bennion Room at Holt Arena on Thursday until tickets sell out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.