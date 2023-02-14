POCATELLO — Tickets are available for the Simplot Games’ Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends featuring Ryan Crouser. The event will take place on Friday at 7 a.m. at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. in Fort Hall.

The annual event will feature Ryan Crouser, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic shot put gold medalist. Crouser is the current world- and Olympic record holder and an alumnus of Simplot Games, where he set the national high school indoor shot put record in 2011.

