It doesn't matter if an injury occurs while backpacking in the deep woods or strolling across the living room, open wounds have the potential to become infected, and infections can lead to more serious complications.

Just ask Dr. David Pombo, infectious disease specialist with East Falls Infectious Disease. He has extensive experience treating chronic and acute infections, and he recognizes the importance of treating wounds quickly.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.