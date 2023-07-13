POCATELLO — Silvur, a financial wellness platform empowering credit unions to guide their members aged 50 or older through retirement, and Idaho Central Credit Union launched the first-of-its-kind retirement experience embedded in mobile and online banking. Integrated through Alkami Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), Retirement Simplified, powered by Silvur, enables ICCU members aged 50 plus to access personalized tools and retirement calculators alongside over 1,000 lessons on topics including Social Security, Medicare, taxes in retirement and more. Silvur helps credit union members access personalized retirement education and ensures that credit unions expand their share of the retirement wallet.
Founded by CEO Rhian Horgan, a 17-year JP Morgan executive, Silvur has modernized what retirement decision-making in America looks like. In a sector filled with complexity, Silvur uses data to deliver bite-sized, personalized education that allows credit union members to retire with confidence.
“Today marks the next step in Silvur’s goal of providing always on retirement education. Idaho Central Credit Union has been at the forefront of modernizing digital banking experiences, and we’re thrilled to help expand the mobile banking experience past solely transactions to now include education. Idaho Central Credit Union’s members have worked for decades to ensure a secure retirement, and this new partnership ensures they can access key retirement information at the tip of their fingertips,” said Rhian Horgan, CEO of Silvur. “Silvur is proud to partner with Idaho Central Credit Union to deliver retirement all in one place to its members.”
“We are excited to offer this service at Idaho Central Credit Union. It’s important for members to have the tools they need to plan for retirement. At ICCU, our goal is to help our members achieve financial success at every level, and Silvur is a great addition to the wide range of products and services we provide for our membership,” said Brenda Worrell, CEO of ICCU.
