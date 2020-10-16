Chronic pain is a very common, debilitating problem. An estimated 100 million people are affected by it, with an annual cost of $635 billion in America.
Several other quality-of-life issues stem from chronic pain such as depression, anxiety and all the effects of the associated stress. Treating it is very difficult as there are so many variables involved and it is such a personal issue, i.e. we all differ in our perception of pain and how it affects our daily lives.
Intervention has become increasingly more difficult because of the fear associated with the opioid epidemic, the fear of addiction and the side effects of all the medications meant to improve quality of life. Unfortunately, in many instances the treatment of chronic pain causes more quality-of-life issues than the pain itself. As depression is a big part of chronic pain, occasionally a chicken or egg question, any intervention that can help depression is likely to help chronic pain.
A recent study in the Journal of The American Osteopathic Association demonstrated a wonderful, side effect-free treatment plan that lessened depression and therefore improved and provided relief of chronic pain. Participants of this study received intensive instructions in mindfulness meditation and yoga during an eight-week period, and 89 percent of study participants reported that the program helped them find ways to better cope with their pain while only 11 percent remained unchanged.
Mindfulness meditation and yoga were found to improve perceptions of pain, depression and debility. Standard measures of depression showed statistical improvement similar to changes seen with antidepressant medication. Mindfulness-based stress reduction and yoga are wonderful interventions for the good people who struggle with chronic pain. It is safe, side effect-free and can be of great benefit when dealing with chronic pain and its impacts on quality of life.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.