Gratitude is defined as a feeling of appreciation, a feeling of thankfulness and a readiness to return kindness. The holidays are upon us, and that means the end of the year is right around the corner.
With that in mind, it is also the time of year when most people and families start to look back over the last year and think about what and who they are grateful for. However, in a year like 2021 it may seem difficult to look back at all, let alone look for something to be grateful for.
In a year as stressful, hectic and scary as 2021 it may seem trying to find a sense of gratitude within yourself. It may be hard to think of something or someone specific off the top of your head to be grateful for unlike it has been in prior years. Perhaps you’re lucky and there is someone or something that comes to you instantly that makes you feel gratitude.
Keep in mind, it is not a race to see who can think of something first or who can think of the most things or people to be grateful for. It is just important to take some time to reflect on the past year and your past experiences and try to find what provokes a feeling of gratitude within yourself, even if it is something small.
Don’t worry if what you are grateful for doesn’t seem like something “big” to someone else. What provokes gratitude in one person may not in another, and that is OK. It is all about individual perspectives.
Maybe you are grateful for you and your family’s health. Maybe you are grateful to be able to return to work, just in time for a few vacation holidays that are coming up. Maybe you are grateful for something that seems small such as waking up to the sunshine outside your window or hearing a new song on the radio that you really liked.
In the past year we have all been through, it is important to look for and find gratitude in whatever you can. So remember to look for something to be grateful for this time of year, even if it doesn’t seem like that big of a deal or that important. If it is important to you and you are grateful for it, that is all that matters.
Show gratitude to those around you and try to return kindness whenever possible. And maybe it is you that someone is grateful for or something you did this year or maybe even something you did today!
Ciarra Fuller currently works at Health West in Pocatello as a psychotherapist. She graduated from Idaho State University where she completed both her undergraduate and master’s programs. She is originally from Payette and has lived in Pocatello for the last six year.. She likes to read and swim as much as she can. She loves social work and wouldn’t trade what she does for anything.