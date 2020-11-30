SALMON — "Shoup’s History of Early Lemhi County," a revised and expanded version of George Elmo Shoup’s 1940 "History of Lemhi County," will be available the first week of December. Copies can be bought from its publishers, the Salmon Library Association and the Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum.
Shoup stated, at the end of the Recorder Herald newspaper series that became the book, “It is my desire and intent to rewrite upon this subject and to include a considerable more material of the early history of Lemhi and to have such published.” He set for himself a goal he couldn’t reach. Eighty years later two Salmon historians have finally completed their vision of what Shoup might have created.
In addition to George Elmo Shoup, the book’s writers are Terry Magoon and Michael T. Crosby. Both brought perspectives and resources that have enriched the original. Some will consider "Shoup’s History" the single-best volume of information about Lemhi County, a place of significant importance to the story of Idaho and the West.
For $24.95 purchasers get 280 pages of writing, photos and graphic features that serve up a smorgasbord of local lore.
To buy the book, the Salmon Library Association can be contacted at 208-756-2311 and the Lemhi County Historical Society and Museum can be contacted at 208-756-7885.