TWIN FALLS — Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the city of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again this spring for the third year in a row.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Sarah Rohrbach, this event has sold out each year with viewers coming from all over the country.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.