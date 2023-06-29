TWIN FALLS — Shoshone Falls After Dark is back for a second round of shows this year, running July 5-9 and July 12-16 due to an increase in water flows.

Southern Idaho Tourism traditionally stages Shoshone Falls After Dark in the spring with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power and the City of Twin Falls, and this year's events in April and May quickly sold out. They were inspired to serve up a second helping after learning water flows over the falls will be increasing.

