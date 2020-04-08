FORT HALL — As of Tuesday, the Fort Hall Business Council officially voted in new officers. The council elected Tino Batt as the chairman of the Fort Hall Business Council, Kevin Callahan remains as vice-chairman, Lee Juan Tyler is secretary, Donna Thompson is treasurer, Nathan Small is sergeant of arms, and council members are Darrell Dixey and Ladd Edmo.
The council asks the community to continue to work together and support one another during this pandemic. Chairman Batt stated: “We ask our community members to abide by the stay-at-home order and to practice social distancing. We advise everyone to assume everyone has the COVID-19 virus and please take the necessary effort to protect yourself and your family.”
The Fort Hall Business Council is the governing body of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. No further information will be provided.