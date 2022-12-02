National Indian Health Services Directors Awards Ceremony

Elizabeth Moss, Taitum DeGarmo, IHS Director Roselyn Tso and Travis Martin.

 Photo courtesy of Shoshone-Bannock Tribes

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Nov. 18, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Health & Human Services Department and staff were awarded various awards at the Indian Health Services Directors Awards Ceremony held in Washington, D.C. The director of the Indian Health Service recognizes individuals or groups of employees whose special efforts and contributions, beyond regular duty requirements, have resulted in significant benefits to the IHS strategic goals, objectives and programs, customers and fulfillment of the IHS mission.

The Shoshone-Bannock Health and Human Service Department, Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center and IHS Fort Hall Service Unit received a joint award resulting from collaborative efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director’s Award for COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism and was accepted on behalf of Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services by community health services manager, Elizabeth Moss for the exceptional initiative and leadership in carrying out COVID-19 activities or projects to improve the quality of care and the service delivery processes; innovative efforts to solve problems/address issues that related to the COVID-19 pandemic; unusual acts of competence, compassion or heroism during the COVID-19 pandemic.

