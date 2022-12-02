WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Nov. 18, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Health & Human Services Department and staff were awarded various awards at the Indian Health Services Directors Awards Ceremony held in Washington, D.C. The director of the Indian Health Service recognizes individuals or groups of employees whose special efforts and contributions, beyond regular duty requirements, have resulted in significant benefits to the IHS strategic goals, objectives and programs, customers and fulfillment of the IHS mission.
The Shoshone-Bannock Health and Human Service Department, Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center and IHS Fort Hall Service Unit received a joint award resulting from collaborative efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Director’s Award for COVID-19 Pandemic Heroism and was accepted on behalf of Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services by community health services manager, Elizabeth Moss for the exceptional initiative and leadership in carrying out COVID-19 activities or projects to improve the quality of care and the service delivery processes; innovative efforts to solve problems/address issues that related to the COVID-19 pandemic; unusual acts of competence, compassion or heroism during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tribal member Travis Martin, THHS data analyst/quality improvement coordinator received the Individual Directors Award; this award is given for exceptional initiative and leadership in carrying out projects to improve program operations; outstanding contributions to a committee or task force addressing, outstanding efforts in applying technical or clerical support skills to accomplish the IHS mission. According to THHS director, Sunny Stone: “Travis has been with us for a short time, and I’m not sure how we have ever functioned without him. His expertise and leadership have improved the way we provide care and collect data at Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services.”
Tribal member Taitum DeGarmo, THHS finance officer received the Individual Director Leadership Award; this award is given for demonstrated leadership; achievements with the potential to make a positive difference in the lives of American Indian and Alaska Native people. According to THHS director, Sunny Stone: “Taitum DeGarmo's leadership before and during the COVID-19 pandemic is exemplary. She has led THHS into a financially secure future, implemented programs benefiting the community and provides staff with recognition for the work they do.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the health entities on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation took extraordinary steps and created a collaboration previously unseen in Indian Country. A collaborative agreement was signed with Indian Health Services, Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Health and Human Services, and the Shoshone-Bannock Community Health Center all agreeing to respond collectively to this public health emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.