FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will host a two-day Education Summit from June 9-10 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel in Fort Hall.
All educators (tribal and non-tribal) and public-school administrators are invited to learn about the local Native American culture to learn how to better support Native American students. The summit registration cost is $50 plus service fees, and participants can register online at www.shobanedsummit.com. Professional development credit is also available for an extra $55 dollars through Idaho State University.
Speakers and Native American education experts include LaNada War Jack (Shoshone-Bannock), an original Native American female leader that participated in the takeover of Alcatraz Island in peaceful protest of the federal government’s ill-treatment of Native people and broken treaties with tribes; tribal educator Jessica Matsaw (Shoshone-Bannock), an advocate for Native American students in changing the educational system to support cultural pedagogy; and college educator Elizabeth Redd (Kickham), director of ISU Native American studies, on preserving Native American culture and language. Stay tuned for more information on speakers and experts on the education website.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Education Manager Jessica James stated, “I look forward to hosting educators from kindergarten to college level at our summit to take an active role in learning about our Native American students, our culture and our reservation in helping to make a difference as educators in our community.”
There are 150 spots available for registration, and they are going quick. The summit will start at 7:30 a.m. on day one with a networking breakfast in the main lobby of the Chiefs Event Center, followed by a cultural welcome by the Tribes Fort Hall Business Council, university officials and other local dignitaries. Additional networking opportunities will be provided throughout both days during breakfast and lunchtimes. The tribes will also host a special reservation tour on day one that will provide an opportunity for all participants to appreciate the beauty of the reservation landscape, history and economic projects that are not publicly accessible.
There will also be a dinner to honor and highlight change-makers who aid in creating change for our Native American students. In conjunction with the dinner, there will be a cultural dance presentation by the Blackfoot School District Indian Education program and time to provide scholarships to students in higher education.
The Education Summit has partnered with local sponsors in order to make the event a success, we would like to thank the following: Idaho National Laboratories, Blackfoot High School, Shoshone-Bannock Junior/Senior High School, Idaho STEM Action Center, ISU and the College of Eastern Idaho.
For more information on how to be a speaker or a sponsor, contact Jessica James at 208-530-9403 or email shobanedsummit@gmail.com.
Visit the website for the event details at www.shobanedsummit.com.